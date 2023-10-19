Creative Planning Acquires 4,919 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,243 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARLP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth about $13,084,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,239,000 after acquiring an additional 458,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 375,241 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARLP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ARLP opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The firm had revenue of $641.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

