Creative Planning Acquires 726 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBZ. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 60.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in CBIZ during the first quarter worth about $1,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in CBIZ during the first quarter worth about $1,203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

CBIZ Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $53.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.76. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $56.96.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,975,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 7,519 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $406,101.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $1,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,975,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

