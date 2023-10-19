Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter worth about $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 114.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 127,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,650,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

PNM Resources Price Performance

PNM Resources stock opened at $44.43 on Thursday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

