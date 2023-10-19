Creative Planning Boosts Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in KB Home were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $757,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 34,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in KB Home by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. GHE LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.65. KB Home has a 12 month low of $25.95 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,376,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KB Home news, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $513,230.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,619 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,124.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,376,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,178 shares of company stock worth $2,854,624. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

