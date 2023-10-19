Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Chord Energy by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.89.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $170.49 on Thursday. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $172.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.83 and its 200 day moving average is $152.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.30 earnings per share. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $177,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $507,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,098 shares in the company, valued at $37,238,380.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $177,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,843,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,873 shares of company stock worth $3,707,718. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

