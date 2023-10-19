Creative Planning Buys 1,745 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,067,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,798 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUZ. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

