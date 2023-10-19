Creative Planning Buys 1,922 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 22,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $88.87 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $115.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.56.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.56%.

FRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

