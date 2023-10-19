Creative Planning Buys 20,032 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

CFFN stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.44. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.13 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 15.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $30,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,118. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

