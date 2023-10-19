Creative Planning Buys 4,281 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,145,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,612,000 after purchasing an additional 450,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,738,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,207,000 after purchasing an additional 606,312 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,856,000 after purchasing an additional 46,577 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $1,952,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,501.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $1,952,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,501.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,171,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,164.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,900. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $54.55 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $60.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.44. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

See Also

