Creative Planning Buys 4,351 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,673,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,416,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $8,062,485.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,673,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,416,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,744,184 shares in the company, valued at $563,484,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

JEF stock opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

