Creative Planning Buys 538 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Saia were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after buying an additional 39,660 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Saia by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Saia by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Saia by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 858,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth $196,512,000.

Shares of SAIA opened at $394.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $411.11 and its 200-day moving average is $351.40. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.17 and a fifty-two week high of $443.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $2,978,826.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,367.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $2,978,826.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,367.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total transaction of $467,435.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,899.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,713 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Saia from $367.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Saia from $403.00 to $412.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. SpectralCast restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.25.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

