Creative Planning Buys 745 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Repligen were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in Repligen by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Repligen by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Repligen by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Repligen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Repligen by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.10.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $142.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.19 and its 200 day moving average is $161.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.02. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.64 and a fifty-two week high of $212.17.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.93 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

