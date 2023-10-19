Creative Planning Buys 89 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 267.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.90.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA stock opened at $232.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $271.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.76.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,689.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,622 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

