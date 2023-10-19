Creative Planning Cuts Holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Creative Planning decreased its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 5,802.0% in the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 408,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after buying an additional 401,500 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter worth about $14,900,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter worth about $11,072,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 486.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 172,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 142,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth about $4,095,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

UPRO stock opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $52.22.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

