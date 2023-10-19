Creative Planning Cuts Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Five9 were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 283,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 109,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,491,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FIVN opened at $62.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.05.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

