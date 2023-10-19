Creative Planning Cuts Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,860 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vale were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vale by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on VALE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.02.

Vale Stock Down 4.2 %

VALE stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). Vale had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.4056 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

