Creative Planning Cuts Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,141,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,344,000 after buying an additional 263,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,137,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,325,000 after purchasing an additional 133,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,826,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,586,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,417,000 after purchasing an additional 125,720 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.96.
Bloom Energy Stock Performance
Bloom Energy stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.14. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.85.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 52.24%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $47,286.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
Read More
