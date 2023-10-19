Creative Planning Decreases Stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,196 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSC opened at $43.11 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.89.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

