Creative Planning Decreases Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Genpact were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 34,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on G. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $61,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,887. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE G opened at $36.38 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $35.11 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.