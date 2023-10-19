Creative Planning Decreases Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SITC. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,714 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $959,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 154,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SITC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

SITE Centers stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

About SITE Centers



SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

