Creative Planning Grows Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,133,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,313,000 after buying an additional 1,942,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,424,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,370,000 after buying an additional 284,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH stock opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.72.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $600.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BTIG Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

