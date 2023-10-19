Creative Planning Grows Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Creative Planning grew its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.9% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPR. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, August 7th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $223,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,873.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.47%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

