Creative Planning Has $523,000 Stock Position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $877.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $27.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.34 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 8.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

