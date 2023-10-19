Creative Planning Has $523,000 Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SouthState were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 65.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,139,000 after buying an additional 3,528,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SouthState by 166.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,017,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SouthState by 666.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SouthState by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in SouthState by 45.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,402,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SSB. StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

SouthState Stock Performance

SouthState stock opened at $68.69 on Thursday. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $91.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.84.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.20). SouthState had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $555.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $316,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

