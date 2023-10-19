Creative Planning Has $524,000 Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lear were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,598,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $416,817.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,134.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,392 shares of company stock worth $3,931,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

LEA stock opened at $132.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $117.79 and a 1-year high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus raised their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.55.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

