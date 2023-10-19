Creative Planning Has $525,000 Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Creative Planning increased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 59.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 498.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Power Integrations Price Performance

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $74.13 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.90.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $123.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $464,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,473,564.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $464,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,473,564.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $81,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,665,513.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,956 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,724 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

