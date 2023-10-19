Creative Planning Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,763,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 846,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,443,000 after purchasing an additional 25,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,452,000 after purchasing an additional 51,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

BIO opened at $314.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.79 and a 200 day moving average of $392.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 5.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.02 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.