Creative Planning Has $542,000 Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Creative Planning raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Match Group were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 92,835.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,632,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,235 shares of company stock worth $466,258 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Match Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.73.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

