Creative Planning Has $565,000 Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Avnet were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $37,590,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 545.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 489,490 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,642,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,764,000 after acquiring an additional 484,986 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $15,809,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,601,000 after acquiring an additional 340,679 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 14.99%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

