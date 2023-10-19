Creative Planning Has $574,000 Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Maximus were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Maximus by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Maximus by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Maximus by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MMS. StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Maximus in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.07 per share, with a total value of $248,358.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,642,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $290,206.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.07 per share, with a total value of $248,358.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,642,969.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,113. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maximus Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $89.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Maximus

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

