Creative Planning Has $592,000 Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Creative Planning lessened its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.9% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 96,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,281 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,952,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FMB stock opened at $48.60 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

