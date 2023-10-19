Creative Planning Has $593,000 Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $107.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.55. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $113.18.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

