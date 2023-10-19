Creative Planning Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 349.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $75.91 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.64.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

