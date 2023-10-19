Creative Planning Increases Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,936,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,390,000 after buying an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $616.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Premier Financial had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Premier Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier Financial

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $31,965.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,190.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

(Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.