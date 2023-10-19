Creative Planning Lowers Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLTR. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 128.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 323.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLTR opened at $86.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.24 and a 200 day moving average of $89.17. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $77.57 and a 12 month high of $96.04.

