Creative Planning Lowers Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.50 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $21.68.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

