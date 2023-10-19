Creative Planning Makes New $547,000 Investment in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI)

Creative Planning bought a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Performance

GHI stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $374.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 20.27 and a quick ratio of 20.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $19.28.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Announces Dividend

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.41. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 61.07%. The business had revenue of $28.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is currently 63.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,182.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

