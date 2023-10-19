Creative Planning Makes New $563,000 Investment in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Creative Planning bought a new position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter worth about $991,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 26.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,229,000 after buying an additional 86,591 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 24.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,440,000 after buying an additional 179,913 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of QGEN opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.36. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $51.18.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.21 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

