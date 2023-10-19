Creative Planning Purchases 1,529 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDB stock opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.77. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.09 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

