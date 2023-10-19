Creative Planning Purchases 171 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 21.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,666,000 after buying an additional 553,248 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,048,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 9.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 794,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,584,000 after buying an additional 69,454 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 130.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,624,000 after buying an additional 367,287 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,727,000 after buying an additional 20,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.33.

MTN stock opened at $222.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.16 and a 1-year high of $269.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.27.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $269.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.26 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.04%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

