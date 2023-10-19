Creative Planning Purchases 25,527 Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Creative Planning grew its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) by 47.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,527 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,042,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 56,762.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 198.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 138,777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 406.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 105,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 78,913 shares during the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:SJT opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 3,192.73% and a net margin of 98.39%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

Featured Stories

