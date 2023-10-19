Creative Planning Purchases 4,430 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Creative Planning grew its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 91.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,035,000 after purchasing an additional 108,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,714,000 after purchasing an additional 410,594 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,388,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,287,000 after purchasing an additional 83,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

AGO opened at $62.63 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.66.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.54). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $1,832,494.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,016 shares in the company, valued at $83,810,208.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Assured Guaranty news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $571,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 316,936 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $1,832,494.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,810,208.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,977 shares of company stock worth $2,987,694 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

