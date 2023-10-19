Creative Planning Purchases 554 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Upstart were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Upstart by 104,187.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,890,245 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at $317,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 20,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $652,824.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,040,301.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 20,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $652,824.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,040,301.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $118,156.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,203.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,268,381 over the last 90 days. 18.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.04. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $72.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 38.15% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $135.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Upstart from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

