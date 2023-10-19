Creative Planning Purchases 716 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $85,613.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $835,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,144 shares in the company, valued at $847,328.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $85,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,184 shares of company stock worth $11,698,010. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $75.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.15 million. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

