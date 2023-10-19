Creative Planning Purchases 781 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 62.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPSC opened at $170.47 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.58 and a fifty-two week high of $196.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.91 and its 200 day moving average is $169.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $130.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPSC

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.