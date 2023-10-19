Creative Planning Purchases 7,906 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.8% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 54.3% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 54.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 490,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 172,372 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,884,000. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.7% during the second quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 273,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 41,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.8 %

HST stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

