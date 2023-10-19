Creative Planning Purchases 8,046 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 626.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 153,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 132,496 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 31,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

Shares of RITM stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.34%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

