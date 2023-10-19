Creative Planning Sells 1,075 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMQQ. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $28.71 on Thursday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $466.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75.

About Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

