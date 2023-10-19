Creative Planning Sells 707 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Argus upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $732,142.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $732,142.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,460. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $163.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

