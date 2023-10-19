Creative Planning Sells 957 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Azenta were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Azenta during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Azenta during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Azenta

In related news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $246,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,483.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Azenta Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.31. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $63.60.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.42 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. Azenta’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZTA. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Azenta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

